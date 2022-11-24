Viridios Capital CEO Eddie Listori announces the company was named the Best Market Innovation award winner for Environmental Finance's 2022 Voluntary Carbon Market Awards.

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO Eddie Listorti is proud to announce that Vidirios Capital has been named among the winners of Environmental Finance's 2022 Voluntary Carbon Market Awards. The company won in the Best Market Innovation category for Vidirios AI.

