It was the most important gathering of Eurasian heads of state this year – an opportunity to bolster unity, cooperation, and a vision for shared prosperity among the nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America releases "What has China proposed at SCO Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan?"
In terms of geographic scope and population, the SCO is the world's largest regional organization. Its members include China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan – the chair of this year's summit – and newly admitted member, Iran. Together, they account for more nearly two-thirds of the Eurasian land mass, more than 40 percent of the world's population and, according to the World Bank, nearly a quarter of global GDP.
Having granted Iran full membership, the organization also began the process of admitting Belarus, and recognizing Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar as "dialogue partners."
In his keynote speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping observed that an increasing number of countries have applied to join the SCO, demonstrating the broad appeal of the group's vision" and a "widely-shared confidence in its future."
In a time of accelerated change, uncertainty and transformation, President Xi called for renewed commitment to the "Shanghai Spirit," to strengthen trust, promote cooperation to help ensure mutual benefit among all SCO members.
President Xi reinforced his call to action with a commitment to enact a series of concrete initiatives, including the creation of a China-SCO training center for counterterrorism, a China-SCO big Data Cooperation Center, as well as emergency humanitarian assistance, providing 1.5 billion RMB (214 million USD) in grain and other supplies to developing countries in need.
Xi expressed confidence that SCO nations will together build a "peaceful, stable, prosperous, and beautiful home."
The Shanghai Spirit is named for Shanghai – China's most populous city and the city where the SCO's founding nations inaugurated the organization.
