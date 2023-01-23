Argentine President Alberto Fernández finds many shared passions between his country and China. Both celebrated the Argentine team lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, both love poetry, and both want greater development.
WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Argentine President Alberto Fernández finds many shared passions between his country and China. Both celebrated the Argentine team lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, both love poetry, and both want greater development.
In this exclusive edition of "Leaders Talk", President Fernández also bares his heart to CGTN's Zou Yun on why he visited the Museum of the Communist Party of China on his first trip to China and paid his respects at the Memorial Hall of Chairman Mao Zedong.
He explains why he supports the new initiatives for global cooperation proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and how the British occupation of the Malvinas Islands has strengthened Argentina's support for the one-China principle.
Argentina wants a mature relationship with the U.S. but not by abandoning its ties with China since a sovereign state has the right to associate with countries it considers friendly and offering the best support for development.
His vision is of a world where wealth is no longer in the hands of a few while millions live in poverty, and where everyone has access to vaccines.
