By Expedia

Expedia launches conversational trip planning powered by ChatGPT to inspire members to dream about travel in new ways

SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Expedia announced an exciting new use for artificial intelligence with the beta launch of a new in-app travel planning experience powered by ChatGPT. Expedia members can now start an open-ended conversation in the Expedia app and get recommendations on places to go, where to stay, how to get around, and what to see and do based on the chat. But much more than that, the new trip planning experience brings in intelligent shopping by automatically saving hotels discussed in the conversation to a "trip" in the app, helping members stay organized and making it easier for them to start choosing dates, checking availability, and adding on flights, cars or activities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.