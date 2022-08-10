Photo Credit: Washington Commanders

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CHEQ announced a new innovative partnership with the Washington Commanders for the 2022 season. This partnership will give Commanders fans the opportunity to reduce the time spent waiting in lines at the stadium with the installation of express self-service kiosks at select locations throughout FedExField, the Commanders home stadium. Additionally, the Commanders are the first professional sports team to partner with CHEQ in the nation's capital.

