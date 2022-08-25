Chronus

Chronus

 By Chronus, eMentorConnect

Organizations combine forces, helping clients shift their mentoring culture to meet the needs of today and tomorrow

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronus, the leading enterprise mentoring platform, today announces the acquisition of eMentorConnect, a cloud-based platform that helps growing teams and enterprise-level organizations configure their mentoring solutions. A natural alignment, both Chronus and eMentorConnect have a shared mission and vision to create impactful mentoring strategies and offerings for organizations looking to build forward-thinking and inclusive workforces. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.