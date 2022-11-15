Chronus logo

Chronus logo

 By Chronus

Informed by Chronus' Mentoring Benchmarks tool, this groundbreaking report provides the most granular level of data to measure effective mentoring

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronus, the leading enterprise mentoring platform used by the world's top employers, today announces the release of their new Mentoring Benchmarks Report: Quit Navigating in the Dark, which spotlights benchmarks and best practices for mentoring programs across the areas of enrollment, matching and engagement. In tandem with the report, Chronus has rolled out the platform's new Mentoring Benchmarks tool, which highlights a mentoring program's performance in the three key areas compared to other similar mentoring programs. This helps customers better assess program performance, identifying areas of strength or recognizing weaknesses that need to be improved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.