SEATTLE, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Washington State India Trade Relations Action Committee (WASITRAC), the International communities and the Indian Diaspora in King County, WA, came together on Thursday, July 13 evening to celebrate Shri Guru Bhagavat, initially the first and one of its kind, a literary gem, an anthology of more than 34000 verses in nine-letter poetic meter, on centuries-old Guru-Shisya (master-disciple) tradition. Written by Dr. Chandra Bhanu Satpathy, fondly called Guru Ji, highly decorated and well-recognized for his long, illustrious public service in India, an impeccable intellect, humanitarian, and a thought leader, the masterpiece has become a household reading and recital in India while inspiring countless individuals worldwide. Already published in sixteen languages and recorded music albums in six languages, the postal department in India has recently issued a postage stamp and first-day-cover on April 1, 2023, on this tremendous literary treasure. Originally written in Odia in 2001, Shri Guru Bhagavat has become a revered figure in Indian spirituality, transcends the boundaries of religion, and brings people together to pursue spiritual enlightenment.
Cities of Bellevue, Seattle, and King County Celebrated Shri Guru Bhagavat and author Dr. C. B. Satpathy
- By Washington State India Trade Relations Action Committee
