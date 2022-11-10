Clark Nuber PS has been named as a 2022 Accounting MOVE Project Best Public Accounting Firm for Women, marking its ninth year of recognition on this list
BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, an award-winning CPA firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, has been named as a 2022 Accounting MOVE Project Best Public Accounting Firm for Women, marking its ninth year of recognition on this list. The firm was lauded for its robust diversity, equity, and inclusion program, as well as its focus on career progression and flexible work arrangements for its employees.
The Accounting MOVE Project is an annual survey of leading financial and accounting firms to determine the state of women in the industry. Firms named to the Best list share a commitment to advancing women, as demonstrated through consistent improvement in the number of women in their leadership pipeline and the documented success of their MOVE programs and culture. The annual list is released by the Accounting & Financial Women's Alliance.
"Clark Nuber's commitment to equity has resulted in a leadership team where there is representation across the board in the decision-making process. Our ongoing mission is to ensure programs exist throughout the firm to lift young professionals and ready them for leadership opportunities," said Tracy White, Chief Human Resources Officer.
"Clark Nuber is honored to once again make the list of Best Public Accounting Firms for Women. To be the best firm we can be, we believe everyone needs a seat at the table to share their experience and perspectives. We'll continue to live out that value in the programs we establish," said Tom Sulewski, CEO.
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA and consulting firm located in the Seattle Metro Area. For over 70 years, our professionals have provided sophisticated accounting and consulting services to clients here in the Pacific Northwest and throughout the world.
With over 250 professionals, we bring world-class expertise to helping our clients implement strategies for financial health, management, and growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.