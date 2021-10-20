BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, an award-winning CPA firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, has been named as a 2021 Accounting MOVE Project Best Public Accounting Firm for Women, marking its eighth year of recognition on this list. Special attention was paid to Clark Nuber's online, 360-degree career guidance platform, which equips women with the tools and training for self-propelled career growth – uninterrupted by the pandemic economy.
The Accounting MOVE Project is an annual survey of leading financial and accounting firms to determine the state of women in the industry. The firms named to the Best list share a commitment to advancing women, as demonstrated through consistent improvement in the number of women in their leadership pipeline and the documented success of their MOVE programs and culture. The annual list is released by the Accounting & Financial Women's Alliance.
"Clark Nuber has an excellent leadership pipeline that draws in young professionals throughout the firm and offers them opportunities for career advancement and personal growth. It's our ongoing mission to ensure that those opportunities exist equally for anyone who wants to pursue them," said Tracy White, Clark Nuber's Chief Human Resources Officer.
"Clark Nuber is proud to once again be included among the best accounting firms for women. We believe we can only build the best firm possible by bringing everyone into the fold. We'll continue to live out that value in the programs we establish," said Rob Wheeler, CEO.
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA and consulting firm located in the Seattle Metro Area. For over 65 years, our professionals have provided sophisticated accounting and consulting services to clients here in the Pacific Northwest and throughout the world.
With over 200 professionals, we bring world-class expertise to helping our clients implement strategies for financial health, management, and growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.