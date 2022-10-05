Clark Nuber PS, an award-winning CPA firm, congratulates the following team members on their promotions, effective as of October 1, 2022.
PRINCIPAL
Katy Al-Khalidi, Audit
Amanda Brault, Tax
Lisa Cooke, Audit
Shareen Corlett, ACS
Amy Hernandez, Audit
Leslie Hurt, Tax
Noreen Plum, Tax
Grant Shaver, Tax
Jamie Witt, Tax
SENIOR MANAGER
Ariel Alfi, Audit
Laura Becker, Audit
Bakary Sanneh, Audit
MANAGER
Bryce Carter, Audit
Andreea Gheorghita, Tax
Katy Lukas, Audit
Chris Melden, Audit
Isaac Prieto, ACS
Kat Virden, Audit
SENIOR
Noriko Hiam, ACS
Maggie Ma, Audit
Britany Renz, ACS
Haelyn Seo, Audit
Angelica Villaruel, ACS
ASSISTANT CONTROLLER
Katie Bergstrom, Operations
HUMAN RESOURCES SENIOR MANAGER
Vanessa Enany, Operations
TAX OPERATIONS MANAGER
Martha Ramirez, Tax
SENIOR MARKETING COORDINATOR
Chun Tan, Operations
SENIOR RECRUITER
Carie Willis, Operations
"Congratulations to these remarkable professionals for their well-earned promotions. They each have consistently demonstrated commitment to our firm's values and to our clients' success. We are excited to see what the future holds for them," said Tom Sulewski, CEO.
ABOUT CLARK NUBER PS
Now in its 70th year, Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 250+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.
