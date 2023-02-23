ClearSign Logo (PRNewsFoto/ClearSign Combustion Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ClearSign Combustion Corporation)

 By ClearSign Technologies Corporation

TUSLA, Okla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy and operational efficiency, and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announces that Susanne Meline is stepping down from the ClearSign Board of Directors. Concurrently, the Company announces the appointment of industry veteran Catharine de Lacy to the open board position. 

