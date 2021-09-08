SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity, a next-gen managed services, compliance, and security partner for healthcare organizations, announced today that it has achieved Premier Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), the global community of Partners who leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support.
Achieving AWS Premier Partner status differentiates Cloudticity as an AWS Partner who demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.
"Our mission at Cloudticity has always been to solve some of the healthcare industry's most pressing and complex technology challenges. In that effort, we are proud to achieve Premier Partner status in the AWS Partner Network," said Gerry Miller, Founder and CEO, Cloudticity. "Completing the rigorous process of demonstrating our AWS expertise, including the extensive accreditation and certification process, shows that our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation of AWS."
To reach AWS Premier Partner status, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and possess extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Partners must also have a strong team of accredited AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants and meet robust customer success requirements.
Focused exclusively on helping public, private, and government organizations quickly harness the power of the cloud to radically reshape healthcare, Cloudticity allows information technology (IT) departments to unleash healthcare innovation via groundbreaking automation and deep AWS expertise. By offloading infrastructure operations, security, and compliance management to Cloudticity, healthcare IT leaders can free up internal resources to focus on innovation and drive transformation across the industry.
Cloudticity's cloud prowess delivers impressive and measurable results for the healthcare organizations it serves, as clients attest.
"HealthMyne is ecstatic to have received our HITRUST certification for the HealthMyne Cloud hosted by AWS and managed by Cloudticity, and we are thankful to Cloudticity for playing a key role in enabling this significant achievement. Obtaining HITRUST certification can be a lengthy and laborious process. Cloudticity's innovative and scalable compliance solutions and expertise greatly eased the effort," said Derek Cooper, Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Privacy Officer, HealthMyne®. "Receiving HITRUST certification means that HealthMyne can clearly demonstrate compliance with HIPAA, HITECH, and top-notch cybersecurity. Being able to showcase these strengths is such an important differentiator and has been tremendous for our business and customer satisfaction."
About Cloudticity
Founded in 2011, Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for the healthcare industry. Through groundbreaking automation and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity solutions empower healthcare organizations to create and scale the next generation of healthcare solutions. Distinguished for having built some of the earliest and largest health systems on the cloud, including the first patient portal, the first health information exchange (HIE), the first FISMA high deployment, and the first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system, Cloudticity enables healthcare to thrive in the digital era. Innovate faster, improve care, maintain compliance, and drive long-term growth with Cloudticity managed solutions. For more information, visit http://www.cloudticity.com.
