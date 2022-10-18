Amid rising demand for cloud-based healthcare IT solutions, Cloudticity's gross revenue climbed by 36% YoY and its sales pipeline expanded by 300%

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity, a next-gen cloud managed services, compliance, and security partner for healthcare organizations, today announced record growth in 2022 fueled by increased demand for technical expertise, cloud-based solutions, and data-protection platforms.

