Customers benefit from HITRUST controls inheritance and clarified shared responsibilities so they can manage cyber risk more efficiently
SEATTLE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity has joined the HITRUST Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program. Now our customers and business partners can reduce time, effort and costs associated with risk management and data protection assurances by inheriting security controls and sharing prior HITRUST Validated or Certified Assessment results.
Reusing all or part of existing assessments creates efficiency and time savings in assuring data is protected:
Reduces the need for duplicative and redundant direct controls testing that is covered and retained under a prior valid assessment
Identifies control mappings and leverages assessment results within one system to efficiently process Inheritance information exchange
Provides the transparency and visibility needed to fully understand and effectively inherit existing controls assessment data
"We are happy to help relieve data privacy and security pressures and save our customers time by making our security controls inheritable," said Gerry Miller, Founder & CEO at Cloudticity. "Sharing established assessment results and identifying who is responsible, or partially responsible, for controls performance are significant customer benefits."
Businesses and service providers across all industries are being asked to provide third-party assurances that sensitive data is protected. By participating in the HITRUST Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program, organizations can import (inherit) assessment results and scores from HITRUST i1 or r2 Validated or Certified Assessments. This makes it easier for customers and vendors to ensure relevant control implementation is correct and complete. And while each organization is unique, many save considerable time, effort and costs on their HITRUST Assessments by inheriting up to 60% of the controls from their cloud service providers.
"The HITRUST Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program was introduced in 2018 as an industry-first innovation to address misunderstandings, risks and complexities that can arise when organizations and their service providers share the responsibility for performing and assessing cybersecurity controls," said Becky Swain, Director of Cloud Assurance Innovation and Shared Responsibility Program Lead for HITRUST. "It is intended to provide greater clarity regarding the ownership and operation of security controls between organizations and their service providers and reflects our mission to deliver innovation and efficiency in obtaining, maintaining and exchanging information assurances you can trust."
"It is our intention and sincere hope that HITRUST Inheritance adds efficiency and takes some of the ambiguity out of risk management objectives for our customers and gives them confidence in doing business with Cloudtiicty, knowing that we're working together when it comes to the criticality of protecting sensitive data," said Pete Fox, SVP of Sales and Strategic Alliances at Cloudticity.
Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for healthcare generating measurable business and clinical outcomes by unlocking the cloud's full potential. Through advanced automation and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity empowers healthcare organizations to create and scale next-gen healthcare solutions that are resilient and secure.
Cloudticity has built some of the first and largest health systems on the public cloud, including:
The first patient portal
The first health information exchange
The first FISMA high deployment
The first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system
The first Covid-19 registry for a state health department
About HITRUST Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program:
The HITRUST Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program includes two highly innovative, efficient, integrated solutions that combine to create a unique means to save time and money by automatically identifying and importing control testing results and scoring from prior HITRUST Validated or Certified Assessments. The HITRUST Shared Responsibility Matrices and Control Inheritance allow organizations to place reliance on shared information protection controls that are available from internal shared IT services and external third-party organizations, including service providers, vendors and suppliers of cloud-enabled applications and technology platforms (SaaS and IaaS/PaaS), colocation (colo) data center hosting services, and other managed services.
