Customers benefit from HITRUST controls inheritance and clarified shared responsibilities so they can manage cyber risk more efficiently

SEATTLE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity has joined the HITRUST Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program. Now our customers and business partners can reduce time, effort and costs associated with risk management and data protection assurances by inheriting security controls and sharing prior HITRUST Validated or Certified Assessment results.

