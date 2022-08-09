First of its kind partnership helps hospitals get their Epic EHR deployments into the cloud to accelerate the digital transformation of the healthcare industry
SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity (cloudticity.com) and Sapphire Health (sapphirehealth.org) announced a strategic partnership to help hospitals and healthcare providers that use Epic EHR undergo a seamless transition into the AWS Cloud. This alliance enables hospital systems to leverage cloud power to ensure their infrastructure can achieve high levels of availability, resilience, and agility.
Hospitals face unique IT challenges. They have EHRs (electronic health records) with tons of critical and sensitive data. Many of these EHR deployments are dated and monolithic applications, and bringing them into the cloud requires specialized expertise. Sapphire Health is the leading provider of Epic EHR infrastructure services and Cloudticity is the leading provider for healthcare managed services, security, and compliance on AWS — making this an ideal partnership to drive digital transformation for modern healthcare.
Hospitals focus on meeting and expanding their core competencies to fulfill their fundamental mission — improving healthcare quality, experience, and outcomes while controlling cost. Maintaining and optimizing a modern technical infrastructure for their EHRs is critical to serving these aims, but it is peripheral to primary function, potentially costly and complicated, and unsung as a significant market differentiator for these healthcare organizations. Leveraging AWS prowess, Cloudticity and Sapphire Health now supply a unified solution. Together, they expertly and affordably tackle optimization, infrastructure, and maintenance for any hospital's Epic EHR, freeing up internal technical, business, and clinical resources to focus on furthering the organization's healthcare mission.
"We are thrilled about this partnership. Customers can now work with Sapphire Health and Cloudticity to run Epic EHR, Epic business continuity and disaster recovery (BR/DC), and Epic archived images on AWS Cloud in a safe, secure, and HIPAA-compliant environment," said founder and CEO of Cloudticity, Gerry Miller. "There is so much to gain from moving an EHR system to the cloud with our combined expertise. Hospitals can amplify IT capability, reduce capital expenditures, and free up physical space for more healthcare operations."
Key benefits of EHR cloud optimization:
31% average infrastructure cost savings
62% more efficient IT infrastructure management
69% reduction in unplanned downtime
43% fewer security incidents per year
3x more features delivered per year
"The strategic alignment of Sapphire Health and Cloudticity brings together much needed services for the healthcare provider space. Helping hospitals leverage cloud resources in a secure and cost-effective manner for critical workloads like electronic health records will pave the way for faster innovation," said Austin Park, CEO, Sapphire Health. "EHR systems like Epic currently represent the most significant technology investment in most hospitals. Moving that workload to the cloud will enable a huge leap in cloud adoption and open a whole new world of possibilities."
About Sapphire Health
Sapphire Health supports healthcare organizations with a team of seasoned healthcare IT professionals to modernize and secure their Epic infrastructure. Sapphire Health can assist with all aspects of planning, design, and execution for Epic platform migrations, infrastructure automation and optimization, IT managed services, and business continuity and resiliency. For more information, visit https://sapphirehealth.org.
About Cloudticity
Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for the healthcare industry generating measurable business and clinical outcomes by unlocking the full potential of the cloud. Through groundbreaking automation and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity solutions empower healthcare organizations to create and scale the next generation of healthcare solutions.
