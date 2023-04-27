CoachHub (PRNewsfoto/CoachHub)

Tool allows for L&D leaders to make informed decisions within their program budgets

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachHub, the leading global digital coaching platform, announces the launch of its ROI Calculator, a tool designed to help HR managers estimate the financial impact of CoachHub's science-based digital coaching within organizations. The CoachHub ROI Calculator™ offers a trusted, high-level estimate of the financial impact of digital coaching programs, making it easier for Learning & Development leaders to make data-driven decisions when allocating their budget.

