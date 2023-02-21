CoachHub (PRNewsfoto/CoachHub)

The global category leader and pioneer in digital coaching has assembled an all-star coach roster to further deliver executive coaching services

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachHub, the leading global digital coaching platform, announces its CoachHub Executive™ program, which includes a new cohort of executive coaches. CoachHub Executive™ coaches represent more than 35 countries, speak over 40 languages and have experience coaching executives at some of the world's most renowned companies.

