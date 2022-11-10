SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Fellows has partnered with American Apprenticeships Work (AAW) to create a DOL approved apprenticeship program helping employers tap into a diverse talent pipeline while ensuring apprentices have the skills needed to contribute toward employer goals.

Code Fellows is a premier training academy based in Seattle, WA, delivering high-quality live instruction both online and in-person to people from all backgrounds. Their instructional team has been crafting technical curriculum since 2010, partnering with top tech companies, reviewing job postings and seeking continuous feedback to craft a curriculum that is exceeding employer expectations. Through continuous iteration they build, refine, and adapt curriculum to ensure it is keeping up with the demands of the industry and preparing graduates for the rigorous expectations of a career in tech today and into the future.

