New hires bring decades of expertise in scaling high-growth technology companies and promoting brand awareness.
SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabra Technology, a real estate digital marketing company on a mission to empower real estate agents to grow their digital sphere of influence, today announced the appointment of three key executives to lead marketing initiatives and product development: Eric Bloomquist, vice president, product management; Tara Clark, vice president, product marketing; and Cynthia Nowak, chief marketing officer.
The new team brings a combined 60 years of real estate industry experience as well as expertise scaling high-growth technology companies and promoting brand awareness.
Eric Bloomquist has been in the real estate industry for nearly 30 years and part of the founding or leadership team at multiple real estate and proptech companies, including Radian, JetClosing, Homegenius, and Qualia. During his career, he's guided several enterprise tech implementations focused on removing friction from the process of buying or selling a home. Bloomquist will oversee Collabra's product development lifecycle.
Tara Clark was one of the original marketing hires at Zillow where she led the development and expansion of all consumer-facing email programs. During her 11 years at Zillow, she also built and led the email marketing teams and resulting outcomes across multiple lines of business, including the Premier Agent program, and other Zillow Group brands such as Trulia and Zillow Mortgages. At Collabra, Clark will bring the voice of the customer into our product development process and build our go-to-market strategy.
Cynthia Nowak has nearly 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, mainly at start-ups in various stages of growth. As an early employee at eXp Realty, Redfin, and Zillow, she has led all aspects of marketing and communications as well as investor relations. As CMO, Nowak is responsible for driving the company's brand recognition and engagement across multiple platforms.
"We are thrilled to bring on three new hires with vast and varied real estate expertise who understand the ever-shifting needs of brokers and agents. Together, they will form a scrappy team of dreamers, designers, builders, and marketers to bring our vision to life," said Russ Cofano, CEO, Collabra Technology.
About Collabra Technology
Collabra Technology is on a mission to empower real estate professionals to build and maintain powerful spheres of influence. We are building for a future where real estate content, data, and technology are merged to create opportunities for enduring and extraordinary customer relationships.
The company's RElumio suite of products connect directly with MLSs to create cutting-edge marketing materials to shine a light on an agent's listing and help build their digital brand with listing videos, websites, and flyers in one easy step.
