RElumio Market Spotlight leverages video to build an agent's personal brand and grow their digital sphere of influence
SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabra Technology, a digital marketing company that helps real estate professionals grow their digital sphere of influence, today launched RElumio™ Market Spotlight™, giving agents the ability to combine their listing with real-time, hyper-local market analytics into a beautiful, attention-grabbing video.
RElumio Market Spotlight includes up-to-the-minute, ZIP Code-level market insights with an agent's listing to create a short home presentation video — a first for the industry. Videos utilize Plunk's new analytics platform which tracks and captures housing market performance in real time. With RElumio Market Spotlight, agents can now provide valuable market insights to their digital sphere of influence with just one click – eliminating hours of data gathering and editing.
According to the National Association of REALTORS, 73% of homeowners are more likely to list with an agent who uses video, making shareable video one of the best ways to brand, advertise and separate an agent from the competition.
"This fast-changing real estate market is an opportunity for agents to build their brand and strengthen their digital sphere of influence," said Russ Cofano, CEO, Collabra Technology. "RElumio Market Spotlight makes the agent the expert, giving them an edge over the competition."
"RElumio's Market Spotlight is a breakthrough tool for agents," remarked David Bluhm, co-founder and president of Plunk. "They can now instantly create and share stunning social videos that generate leads while also strengthening their brand as the local market authority. It's an absolute no-brainer."
RElumio connects directly with MLSs to create cutting-edge marketing materials to shine a light on an agent's listing and help build their digital brand with listing videos, websites, flyers and market data all in one easy step.
About Collabra Technology
Collabra Technology delivers smarter content, better data and actionable insights that help real estate professionals grow their sphere of influence. It fosters lifelong client relationships.
