RElumio Market Spotlight leverages video to build an agent's personal brand and grow their digital sphere of influence

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabra Technology, a digital marketing company that helps real estate professionals grow their digital sphere of influence, today launched RElumio™ Market Spotlight™, giving agents the ability to combine their listing with real-time, hyper-local market analytics into a beautiful, attention-grabbing video.

