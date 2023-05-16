The SphereBuilder™ enterprise platform, now available to brokerage firms nationwide, was officially launched today at a special educational event for the entire Windermere real estate family at the Spokane Library Downtown.
SPOKANE, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabra Technology, Inc. (‒Collabra Technology–), a leading real estate digital marketing technology and analytics solution provider to the residential real estate industry today announced a strategic alignment with Windermere Spokane's seven offices as they unveiled the enterprise version of SphereBuilder to service the more than 300 Windermere real estate professionals.
Following the initial launch of SphereBuilder for agents in March 2023, today's announcement marks the launch of the enterprise version of the groundbreaking patent-pending digital marketing and analytics platform. SphereBuilder empowers busy real estate professionals with the ability to grow their digital sphere and stand out from competitors using real-time, comparative rankings, personalized SphereIndex™ insights, automated content generation, and seamless ad campaigns.
The new enterprise version will provide a robust analytics dashboard providing Windermere management valuable insight into the digital marketing activities and effectiveness of every Windermere real estate professional, and serve as a coaching, recruitment and retention tool.
‒Windermere Spokane is the perfect partner to introduce the enterprise version of the SphereBuilder platform,– said Russ Cofano, President and CEO of Collabra Technology. ‒Helping real estate professionals build powerful spheres of influence is in their DNA and they understand and embrace the power of online marketing to create brand awareness and support business efforts. Gone are the days that real estate brokerages can rely on traditional marketing and Windermere Spokane is leading the charge with the introduction of our unparalleled technology that unlocks the black box on marketing insights.–
‒Anticipating the current challenging market, our 2023 strategic objective was to help our professionals become better digital marketers and Collabra's SphereBuilder stood out as a differentiated platform that consolidates the many marketing investments that agents must make to become and stay relevant into a single, holistic technology solution,– stated Dallas Becker, Owner of Windermere Spokane. ‒We know that agents sometimes confuse being busy as being effective and now for the very first time, we have the ability to understand how each of our agents is performing on their digital marketing and can use these insights to better coach and encourage them to take the appropriate steps to build their digital spheres and generate more transactions.–
About Collabra Technology, Inc.
Collabra Technology is a real estate digital marketing technology and analytics firm that is on a mission to empower real estate professionals to build and maintain powerful spheres of influence. The SphereBuilder platform offers real estate content, data and technology seamlessly merged to create opportunities for enduring and extraordinary customer relationships. For more information about Collabra Technology and their software, please visit: spherebuilder.io.
About Windermere Spokane
Windermere Spokane has always focused on three basic principles: Hire the Best people; Give them the Best Tools; Create Thriving Communities. Windermere's community of real estate professionals is our greatest asset. We have experts in all areas of real estate, from your typical starter home to condos, commercial properties, and new construction. Our agents have access to a wide range of innovative tools and programs, allowing them to serve home buyers and sellers in a way that is truly unique to Windermere. Windermere is committed to the communities in which we live and work. Through the Windermere Foundation, our annual Community Service Day, and a variety of community events, Windermere agents, owners, and staff work together to help build and sustain thriving neighborhoods. For more information about Windermere Spokane, please visit: windermerespokane.com.
"Gone are the days that real estate brokerages can rely on traditional marketing and Windermere Spokane is leading the charge with the introduction of our unparalleled technology that unlocks the black box on marketing insights.– ~ Russ Cofano, Collabra Technology CEO
