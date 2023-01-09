(PRNewsfoto/Umpqua Holdings Corporation)

TACOMA, Wash. and PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of Columbia Bank, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("Umpqua") (NASDAQ: UMPQ), the parent company of Umpqua Bank, jointly announced that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The FDIC approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination.

