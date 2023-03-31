Columbia Banking System, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Columbia Banking System, Inc.)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Columbia Banking System, Inc.)

 By Columbia Banking System, Inc.

TACOMA, Wash., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia" Nasdaq: COLB), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) that same day.  During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation, and participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

