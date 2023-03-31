TACOMA, Wash., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia" Nasdaq: COLB), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) that same day. During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation, and participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Columbia Banking System Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- By Columbia Banking System, Inc.
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Willapa Bay crabbers deliver record haul
- Six cops facing official inquiry
- Obituary: James Michael Laney
- Sheriff's office saves thousands on rifle deal
- Back-roads rally racing returns to county
- Fisher Investments Relocating Headquarters from Washington State to Texas
- OBSD facing staff cuts as federal pandemic funds expire
- Willapa Hills logging accident victim identified
- Long Beach Police Blotter
- Sheriff tries to hit the ground running, but lack of police credentials raises liability worries
Images
Videos
Commented
- Six cops facing official inquiry (11)
- Obituary: Marjorie R. Beard (3)
- Sheriff tries to hit the ground running, but lack of police credentials raises liability worries (3)
- Guest Column: It’s no secret: Transparency is key to good government (2)
- County Dems holding first crab feed since 2019 (2)
- Column: Quit distorting the Second Amendment (2)
- OBSD facing staff cuts as federal pandemic funds expire (1)
- Jail closed to new intakes, visitors as covid outbreak worsens (1)
- Guest column: Wilson: Court decision favoring new state income tax is betrayal of Washington voters (1)
- Appeals court slams down sex offender's appeal (1)
- Pacific County Dems revive crab feed, rally around Perez (1)
- Assault rifles to be banned immediately if bill passed through the House becomes law (1)
- Letter: Columnist overstated case against firearms (1)
- Letter: Too much coverage of Democrats (1)
- Willapa Harbor Hospital eyeing bond to relocate (1)
- Sheriff's office saves thousands on rifle deal (1)
- Guest column: March 13 program focused on teenagers and sexual activity (1)
- Obituary: James Michael Laney (1)
Latest e-Edition
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.