 By Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Notable Items for First Quarter 2022

  • Quarterly net income of $57.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.74, which included $0.07 per share negative impact from acquisition-related expenses
  • Record non-PPP first quarter loan production of $464.2 million
  • Deposits increased $289.1 million
  • Net interest margin of 3.12%, an increase of 7 basis points from the linked quarter
  • Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio decreased to 0.09%
  • Regular cash dividend declared of $0.30 per share
  • Bank of Commerce Holdings integration completed

TACOMA, Wash., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we" or "us") and Columbia Bank (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: COLB), said today upon the release of Columbia's first quarter 2022 earnings, "We achieved robust loan and deposit growth during the first quarter, which is traditionally our slowest. Our credit metrics remain stellar, and our balance sheet is well-positioned for the expected continued rise in interest rates." He continued, "During the quarter our team completed the Bank of Commerce Holdings integration and is ready for the close of our merger with Umpqua Holdings. I am proud of what our bankers continue to accomplish and remain exceedingly optimistic for our future."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $20.96 billion, an increase of $18.6 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $10.76 billion, up $117.7 million from December 31, 2021, mainly attributable to loan originations of $464.2 million partially offset by loan payments. Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans decreased from $184.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $83.2 million at March 31, 2022. The remaining PPP loans balance consisted of $9.1 million from the first round in 2020 and $74.1 million from the second round in 2021. Debt securities in total were $7.73 billion, a decrease of $329.5 million from $8.06 billion at December 31, 2021 substantially driven by fair value movement related to the available-for-sale portfolio. Total deposits at March 31, 2022 were $18.30 billion, an increase of $289.1 million from December 31, 2021. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from December 31, 2021 with 48% noninterest-bearing and 52% interest-bearing.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "We have been successful in retaining existing and attracting new bankers in all of our markets, which generated loan production of $464.2 million, a new non-PPP first-quarter record. This, combined with increased account retention, translated into excellent loan and deposit growth during the first quarter, which typically is our seasonally lowest." He continued, "Our pipelines remain strong which is an extension of the purposeful investment in our people and our products."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $146.2 million, an increase of $677 thousand from the linked quarter and an increase of $22.2 million from the prior-year period. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher interest income related to increased yield on the securities portfolio substantially driven by lower premium amortization. Also contributing was lower interest expense resulting from the $35.0 million repayment of subordinated debentures in the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income from the prior-year period was mainly due to an increase in interest income for loans and securities, which was a result of higher average balances partially related to the Bank of Commerce acquisition. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Provision for Credit Losses

Columbia recorded a $7.8 million recapture for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 compared to an $11.1 million provision for the linked quarter and a net provision recapture of $800 thousand for the comparable quarter in 2021. The recapture for credit losses recorded in the current quarter was due to credit quality improvement.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $24.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $60 thousand from the linked quarter and an increase of $1.0 million from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower loan fees and mortgage banking revenue partially offset by financial services and trust revenue and other noninterest income including a gain on the sale of loans of $868 thousand. The increase in noninterest income during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021 was mainly due to increases associated with other noninterest income, financial services and trust revenue and card revenue offset by lower mortgage banking revenue due to lower overall mortgage production and decreased premium on loan sales attributed to the higher rate environment.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $105.1 million, an increase of $2.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Total acquisition-related expenses for the quarter were $7.1 million, which compares to the linked quarter of $11.8 million. Taking this into consideration, the largest contributor to the increase in noninterest expense for the current quarter is related to compensation and employee benefits that can be attributed to higher 401k and payroll tax expenses, which are typically elevated in the first quarter. The increase was also attributable to a $500 thousand provision for unfunded loan commitments recorded in the current quarter compared to a $2.0 million recapture recorded for the linked quarter. Higher data processing and software expenses partially offset by lower professional services expense were also drivers of the current quarter increase. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased $21.5 million, mostly attributable to an increase in compensation and employee benefits. This increase was due to our acquisition of Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the prior-year period having substantial labor costs capitalized related to PPP loan originations. Increased acquisition-related expenses related to legal and professional fees, occupancy and data processing and software also contributed to the increase from the prior-year period.

The provision for unfunded loan commitments, a component of other noninterest expense, for the periods indicated are as follows:





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021



















(in thousands)

Provision (recapture) for unfunded loan commitments



$               500



$          (2,000)



$           1,500















Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.12%, an increase of 7 basis points from the linked quarter and a decrease of 19 basis points from the prior-year period. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher yields on securities driven by substantially lower premium amortization. A stronger earning assets mix with a lower ratio of low-yield interest-earning deposits with banks was also a contributing factor to the improved net interest margin. The average cost of total deposits for both the current quarter and linked quarter was 4 basis points. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the prior-year period was driven by lower average rates on loans in the current period. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)[1] was 3.15% for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 7 basis points from the linked quarter and a decrease of 15 basis points compared to the prior-year period. The increase in the operating net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter and the decrease compared to the prior-year period were due to the items noted in the preceding paragraph.

The following table highlights the yield on our PPP loans for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021















Paycheck Protection Program loans



(dollars in thousands)

     Interest income



$        2,462



$        4,876



$        9,097

     Average balance



$    119,548



$    282,542



$    828,051

     Yield



8.35 %



6.85 %



4.46 %















Asset Quality

At March 31, 2022, nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.09% compared to 0.11% at December 31, 2021. Total nonperforming assets decreased $5.6 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial real estate, commercial business and one-to-four family residential real estate nonaccrual loans.

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021















(in thousands)

Nonaccrual loans:









Commercial loans:









     Commercial real estate



$                        939



$                    1,872

     Commercial business



10,201



13,321

     Agriculture



5,053



5,396

Consumer loans:









     One-to-four family residential real estate



1,236



2,433

     Other consumer



12



19

     Total nonaccrual loans



17,441



23,041

OREO and other personal property owned



381



381

Total nonperforming assets



$                  17,822



$                  23,422



Nonperforming assets to total loans were 0.16% and 0.22% at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021



















(in thousands)

Beginning balance



$       155,578



$       142,785



$       149,140

Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period





2,616



Charge-offs:













Commercial loans:













     Commercial real estate





(728)



     Commercial business



(1,632)



(871)



(3,339)

     Agriculture



(23)



(200)



Consumer loans:













     One-to-four family residential real estate





(24)



     Other consumer



(246)



(355)



(127)

          Total charge-offs



(1,901)



(2,178)



(3,466)

Recoveries:













Commercial loans:













     Commercial real estate



14



63



36

     Commercial business



291



446



3,214

     Agriculture



125



332



12

     Construction



8



18



46

Consumer loans:













     One-to-four family residential real estate



294



150



51

     Other consumer



340



246



61

     Total recoveries



1,072



1,255



3,420

Net charge-offs



(829)



(923)



(46)

Provision (recapture) for credit losses



(7,800)



11,100



(800)

Ending balance



$       146,949



$       155,578



$       148,294



The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.37% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.46% at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans[2] was 1.38% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.49% at December 31, 2021.

Organizational Update

Umpqua Merger

Integration planning related to the combination with Umpqua Holdings Corporation, which was announced on October 12, 2021, is moving along smoothly under the guidance of an Integration Office co-led by executives from both companies. Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the merger at separate meetings in late January, and we are awaiting regulatory approvals. "Once approvals are granted, we intend to move swiftly towards increasing our capacity and depth of services for the combined client-base," said Clint Stein. "Associates from both companies have been planning and sharing their expertise to ensure a smooth post-closing experience for our clients."

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.30 per common share on May 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2022.

Conference Call Information

Columbia's management will discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may join the live-streamed event by using the site:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tsvpyaax

The conference call can also be accessed on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. ET) by calling 833-301-1160; Conference ID password: 1141605.

A replay of the call will be accessible beginning Friday, April 22, 2022 using the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tsvpyaax

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named on the Forbes 2022 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 11 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com, including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

  • national and global economic conditions could be less favorable than expected or could have a more direct and pronounced effect on us than expected and adversely affect our ability to continue internal growth and maintain the quality of our earning assets;
  • the markets where we operate and make loans could face challenges;
  • the risks presented by the economy, which could adversely affect credit quality, collateral values, including real estate collateral, investment values, liquidity and loan originations and loan portfolio delinquency rates;
  • continued increases in inflation, and the risk that information may differ, possibly materially, from expectations, and actions taken by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in response to inflation and their potential impact on economic conditions;
  • risks related to the proposed merger with Umpqua including, among others, (i) failure to complete the merger with Umpqua or unexpected delays related to the merger or either party's inability to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, (ii) regulatory approvals resulting in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction, (iii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction with Umpqua that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, (iv) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (v) cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (vi) the integration of each party's management, personnel and operations will not be successfully achieved or may be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (vii) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss and/or revenue loss as a result of the announcement of the proposed merger, (viii) expenses related to the proposed merger being greater than expected, and (ix) shareholder litigation that may prevent or delay the closing of the proposed merger or otherwise negatively impact the Company's business and operations;
  • the efficiencies and enhanced financial and operating performance we expect to realize from investments in personnel, acquisitions (including the recent acquisition of Bank of Commerce and infrastructure may not be realized;
  • the ability to successfully integrate Bank of Commerce, or to integrate future acquired entities;
  • interest rate changes could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and funding sources;
  • the effect of the discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR;
  • results of operations following strategic expansion, including the impact of acquired loans on our earnings, could differ from expectations;
  • changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages;
  • changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies could materially affect our financial statements and how we report those results, and expectations and preliminary analysis relating to how such changes will affect our financial results could prove incorrect;
  • changes in laws and regulations affecting our businesses, including changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations by applicable governmental and regulatory agencies;
  • increased competition among financial institutions and nontraditional providers of financial services;
  • continued consolidation in the financial services industry resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions that have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
  • the goodwill we have recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital;
  • our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, "denial of service attacks," "hacking" and identity theft;
  • any material failure or interruption of our information and communications systems;
  • inability to keep pace with technological changes;
  • our ability to effectively manage credit risk, interest rate risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, liquidity risk and regulatory and compliance risk;
  • failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures;
  • the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks, including the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine;
  • our profitability measures could be adversely affected if we are unable to effectively manage our capital;
  • the risks from climate change and its potential to disrupt our business and adversely impact the operations and creditworthiness of our customers;
  • natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, fires and other unexpected events;
  • the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant impacts and uncertainties in U.S. and global markets;
  • changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19; and
  • the effects of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments related to any of the items identified above.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Columbia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Columbia's website, www.columbiabank.com, under the heading "Financial Information" and in other documents Columbia files with the SEC, and in Umpqua's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Umpqua's investor relations website, www.umpquabank.com, under the heading "Financials," and in other documents Umpqua files with the SEC.

We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. Neither Columbia nor Umpqua assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws.

1

Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.

2

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.





Contacts:

Clint Stein,



Aaron James Deer,



President and



Executive Vice President and



Chief Executive Officer



Chief Financial Officer











Investor Relations







InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com







253-471-4065







(COLB-ER)





 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













Columbia Banking System, Inc.















Unaudited









March 31,



December 31,











2022



2021



























(in thousands)

ASSETS





Cash and due from banks









$           225,141



$           153,414

Interest-earning deposits with banks









747,335



671,300

          Total cash and cash equivalents









972,476



824,714

Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $5,853,160 and $5,898,041, respectively)



5,527,371



5,910,999

Debt securities held to maturity at amortized cost (fair value of $2,038,037 and $2,122,606, respectively)



2,202,437



2,148,327

Equity securities









13,425



13,425

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost







10,280



10,280

Loans held for sale









4,271



9,774

Loans, net of unearned income









10,759,684



10,641,937

     Less: Allowance for credit losses







146,949



155,578

          Loans, net









10,612,735



10,486,359

Interest receivable









55,940



56,019

Premises and equipment, net









170,055



172,144

Other real estate owned









381



381

Goodwill









823,172



823,172

Other intangible assets, net









32,359



34,647

Other assets









539,056



455,092

          Total assets









$      20,963,958



$      20,945,333

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing









$        8,790,138



$        8,856,714

Interest-bearing









9,509,075



9,153,401

          Total deposits









18,299,213



18,010,115

FHLB advances









7,345



7,359

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase







44,212



86,013

Subordinated debentures









10,000



10,000

Junior subordinated debentures









10,310



10,310

Other liabilities









232,099



232,794

          Total liabilities









18,603,179



18,356,591

Commitments and contingent liabilities















Shareholders' equity:

















March 31,



December 31,











2022



2021



























(in thousands)









Preferred stock (no par value)















          Authorized shares

2,000



2,000









Common stock (no par value)















          Authorized shares

115,000



115,000









          Issued

80,828



80,695



1,931,076



1,930,187

          Outstanding

78,644



78,511









Retained earnings









728,314



694,227

Accumulated other comprehensive income







(227,777)



35,162

Treasury stock at cost

2,184



2,184



(70,834)



(70,834)

          Total shareholders' equity









2,360,779



2,588,742

          Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$      20,963,958



$      20,945,333

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













Columbia Banking System, Inc.



Three Months Ended

Unaudited



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021















Interest Income



(in thousands except per share amounts)

Loans



$         107,103



$         110,575



$         100,315

Taxable securities



37,162



33,654



22,816

Tax-exempt securities



3,725



3,447



2,759

Deposits in banks



295



360



152

     Total interest income



148,285



148,036



126,042

Interest Expense













Deposits



1,796



1,807



1,485

FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") borrowings



71



74



72

Subordinated debentures



144



561



468

Other borrowings



74



71



23

     Total interest expense



2,085



2,513



2,048

Net Interest Income



146,200



145,523



123,994

Provision (recapture) for credit losses



(7,800)



11,100



(800)

     Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses



154,000



134,423



124,794

Noninterest Income













Deposit account and treasury management fees



7,113



7,155



6,358

Card revenue



4,967



5,108



3,733

Financial services and trust revenue



4,632



3,877



3,381

Loan revenue



3,193



4,977



7,369

Bank owned life insurance



1,788



1,753



1,560

Other



2,487



1,370



765

     Total noninterest income



24,180



24,240



23,166

Noninterest Expense













Compensation and employee benefits



63,079



64,169



51,736

Occupancy



11,009



10,076



9,006

Data processing and software



10,324



9,130



8,451

Legal and professional fees



6,535



7,937



2,815

Amortization of intangibles



2,288



2,376



1,924

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes



1,589



1,571



1,259

Advertising and promotion



726



1,357



760

Regulatory premiums



1,536



1,481



1,105

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned



10



14



(63)

Other



7,957



4,511



6,566

     Total noninterest expense



105,053



102,622



83,559

Income before income taxes



73,127



56,041



64,401

Provision for income taxes



15,605



13,130



12,548

Net Income



$           57,522



$           42,911



$           51,853

Earnings per common share













     Basic



$               0.74



$               0.55



$               0.73

     Diluted



$               0.74



$               0.55



$               0.73

Dividends declared per common share (1)



$               0.30



$                  —



$               0.28















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding



77,925



77,784



70,869

Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding



78,083



77,977



71,109





__________

(1)

The dividend based on third quarter earnings was declared on September 30, 2021. As a result, there were two dividend declarations made during the third quarter of 2021 and none during the three months ended December 31, 2021.





 

FINANCIAL STATISTICS













Columbia Banking System, Inc.



Three Months Ended

Unaudited



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021















Earnings



(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

     Net interest income



$       146,200



$       145,523



$       123,994

     Provision (recapture) for credit losses



$          (7,800)



$         11,100



$             (800)

     Noninterest income



$         24,180



$         24,240



$         23,166

     Noninterest expense



$       105,053



$       102,622



$         83,559

     Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense)



$           7,057



$         11,812



$                —

     Net income



$         57,522



$         42,911



$         51,853

Per Common Share













     Earnings (basic)



$             0.74



$             0.55



$             0.73

     Earnings (diluted)



$             0.74



$             0.55



$             0.73

     Book value



$           30.02



$           32.97



$           31.71

     Tangible book value per common share (1)



$           19.14



$           22.05



$           20.69

Averages













     Total assets



$   20,955,666



$   20,857,983



$   16,891,682

     Interest-earning assets



$   19,266,644



$   19,186,398



$   15,419,371

     Loans



$   10,665,242



$   10,545,172



$     9,586,984

     Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock



$     8,010,607



$     7,693,659



$     5,230,304

     Deposits



$   18,097,872



$   17,935,311



$   14,212,616

     Interest-bearing deposits



$     9,402,040



$     9,147,184



$     7,121,300

     Interest-bearing liabilities



$     9,495,579



$     9,255,214



$     7,217,471

     Noninterest-bearing deposits



$     8,695,832



$     8,788,127



$     7,091,316

     Shareholders' equity



$     2,535,376



$     2,584,110



$     2,346,593

Financial Ratios













     Return on average assets



1.10 %



0.82 %



1.23 %

     Return on average common equity



9.08 %



6.64 %



8.84 %

     Return on average tangible common equity (1)



14.14 %



10.36 %



13.73 %

     Average equity to average assets



12.10 %



12.39 %



13.89 %

     Shareholders' equity to total assets



11.26 %



12.36 %



13.12 %

     Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)



7.49 %



8.62 %



8.97 %

     Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.12 %



3.05 %



3.31 %

     Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)



60.75 %



59.57 %



55.90 %

     Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)



55.42 %



51.48 %



55.30 %

     Noninterest expense ratio



2.01 %



1.97 %



1.98 %

     Core noninterest expense ratio (1)



1.87 %



1.74 %



1.98 %



















March 31,



December 31,





Period-end



2022



2021





     Total assets



$   20,963,958



$   20,945,333





     Loans, net of unearned income



$   10,759,684



$   10,641,937





     Allowance for credit losses



$        146,949



$        155,578





     Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock



$     7,753,513



$     8,083,031





     Deposits



$   18,299,213



$   18,010,115





     Shareholders' equity



$     2,360,779



$     2,588,742





Nonperforming assets













     Nonaccrual loans



$          17,441



$          23,041





     Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO")



381



381





          Total nonperforming assets



$          17,822



$          23,422



















     Nonperforming loans to period-end loans



0.16 %



0.22 %





     Nonperforming assets to period-end assets



0.09 %



0.11 %





     Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans



1.37 %



1.46 %





     Net loan charge-offs (for the three months ended)



$               829



$               923









__________

(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

(2)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.





 

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS





















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



Three Months Ended

Unaudited



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021



2021



2021























Earnings



(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

     Net interest income



$      146,200



$      145,523



$      132,540



$      125,462



$      123,994

     Provision (recapture) for credit losses



$         (7,800)



$        11,100



$               —



$         (5,500)



$           (800)

     Noninterest income



$        24,180



$        24,240



$        23,958



$        22,730



$        23,166

     Noninterest expense



$      105,053



$      102,622



$        90,007



$        84,116



$        83,559

     Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense)



$          7,057



$        11,812



$          2,192



$             510



$              —

     Net income



$        57,522



$        42,911



$        53,017



$        55,039



$        51,853

Per Common Share





















     Earnings (basic)



$            0.74



$            0.55



$            0.75



$            0.77



$           0.73

     Earnings (diluted)



$            0.74



$            0.55



$            0.74



$            0.77



$           0.73

     Book value



$          30.02



$          32.97



$          32.38



$          32.52



$         31.71

Averages





















     Total assets



$ 20,955,666



$ 20,857,983



$ 18,330,109



$ 17,670,480



$ 16,891,682

     Interest-earning assets



$ 19,266,644



$ 19,186,398



$ 16,820,771



$ 16,176,328



$ 15,419,371

     Loans



$ 10,665,242



$ 10,545,172



$   9,526,052



$   9,664,169



$   9,586,984

     Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock



$   8,010,607



$   7,693,659



$   6,545,134



$   5,914,838



$   5,230,304

     Deposits



$ 18,097,872



$ 17,935,311



$ 15,642,250



$ 15,059,406



$ 14,212,616

     Interest-bearing deposits



$   9,402,040



$   9,147,184



$   7,821,949



$   7,530,372



$   7,121,300

     Interest-bearing liabilities



$   9,495,579



$   9,255,214



$   7,920,146



$   7,618,629



$   7,217,471

     Noninterest-bearing deposits



$   8,695,832



$   8,788,127



$   7,820,301



$   7,529,034



$   7,091,316

     Shareholders' equity



$   2,535,376



$   2,584,110



$   2,364,149



$   2,312,779



$   2,346,593

Financial Ratios





















     Return on average assets



1.10 %



0.82 %



1.16 %



1.25 %



1.23 %

     Return on average common equity



9.08 %



6.64 %



8.97 %



9.52 %



8.84 %

     Average equity to average assets



12.10 %



12.39 %



12.90 %



13.09 %



13.89 %

     Shareholders' equity to total assets



11.26 %



12.36 %



12.49 %



12.95 %



13.12 %

     Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.12 %



3.05 %



3.17 %



3.16 %



3.31 %

Period-end





















     Total assets



$ 20,963,958



$ 20,945,333



$ 18,602,462



$ 18,013,477



$ 17,335,116

     Loans, net of unearned income



$ 10,759,684



$ 10,641,937



$   9,521,385



$   9,693,116



$   9,676,318

     Allowance for credit losses



$      146,949



$      155,578



$      142,785



$      142,988



$      148,294

     Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock



$   7,753,513



$   8,083,031



$   6,930,782



$   6,238,486



$   5,519,995

     Deposits



$ 18,299,213



$ 18,010,115



$ 15,953,399



$ 15,345,432



$ 14,767,466

     Shareholders' equity



$   2,360,779



$   2,588,742



$   2,323,267



$   2,333,246



$   2,275,063

     Goodwill



$      823,172



$      823,172



$      765,842



$      765,842



$      765,842

     Other intangible assets, net



$        32,359



$        34,647



$        21,123



$        22,958



$        24,810

Nonperforming assets





















     Nonaccrual loans



$        17,441



$        23,041



$        24,176



$        24,021



$        33,581

     OREO and OPPO



381



381



381



381



521

          Total nonperforming assets



$        17,822



$        23,422



$        24,557



$        24,402



$        34,102























     Nonperforming loans to period-end loans



0.16 %



0.22 %



0.25 %



0.25 %



0.35 %

     Nonperforming assets to period-end assets



0.09 %



0.11 %



0.13 %



0.14 %



0.20 %

     Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans



1.37 %



1.46 %



1.50 %



1.48 %



1.53 %

     Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)



$            829



$            923



$            203



$           (194)



$              46

 

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION





















Columbia Banking System, Inc.





















Unaudited



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021



2021



2021























Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars



(dollars in thousands)

Commercial loans:





















          Commercial real estate



$    5,047,472



$    4,981,263



$    4,088,484



$    4,101,071



$    4,081,915

          Commercial business



3,492,307



3,423,268



3,436,351



3,738,288



3,792,813

          Agriculture



765,319



795,715



815,985



797,580



751,800

          Construction



409,242



384,755



326,569



300,303



282,534

Consumer loans:





















          One-to-four family residential real estate



1,003,157



1,013,908



823,877



724,151



735,314

          Other consumer



42,187



43,028



30,119



31,723



31,942

     Total loans



10,759,684



10,641,937



9,521,385



9,693,116



9,676,318

Less:  Allowance for credit losses



(146,949)



(155,578)



(142,785)



(142,988)



(148,294)

     Total loans, net



$  10,612,735



$  10,486,359



$    9,378,600



$    9,550,128



$    9,528,024

     Loans held for sale



$           4,271



$           9,774



$         11,355



$         13,179



$         26,176























 





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages



2022



2021



2021



2021



2021

          Commercial loans:





















          Commercial real estate



46.9 %



46.8 %



42.9 %



42.3 %



42.2 %

          Commercial business



32.5 %



32.2 %



36.1 %



38.6 %



39.2 %

          Agriculture



7.1 %



7.5 %



8.6 %



8.2 %



7.8 %

          Construction



3.8 %



3.6 %



3.4 %



3.1 %



2.9 %

Consumer loans:





















          One-to-four family residential real estate



9.3 %



9.5 %



8.7 %



7.5 %



7.6 %

          Other consumer



0.4 %



0.4 %



0.3 %



0.3 %



0.3 %

     Total loans



100.0 %



100.0 %



100.0 %



100.0 %



100.0 %

 

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION





















Columbia Banking System, Inc.





















Unaudited

























March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021



2021



2021























Deposit Composition - Dollars



(dollars in thousands)

Demand and other noninterest-bearing



$  8,790,138



$  8,856,714



$  7,971,680



$  7,703,325



$  7,424,472

Money market



3,501,723



3,525,299



3,076,833



2,950,063



2,913,689

Interest-bearing demand



2,103,053



1,999,407



1,646,816



1,525,360



1,512,808

Savings



1,637,451



1,617,546



1,416,376



1,388,241



1,282,151

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit



775,048



779,146



740,281



720,553



662,461

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000



239,863



249,120



190,402



193,080



198,568

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more



145,372



160,490



108,483



105,393



107,421

Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi Network Deposits



32,608



35,611



26,835



24,409



25,929

Brokered certificates of deposit







5,000



5,000



5,000

Reciprocal money market accounts



1,073,405



786,046



770,693



730,008



634,967

     Subtotal



18,298,661



18,009,379



15,953,399



15,345,432



14,767,466

          Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition accounting



552



736







     Total deposits



$ 18,299,213



$ 18,010,115



$ 15,953,399



$ 15,345,432



$ 14,767,466

 





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Deposit Composition - Percentages



2022



2021



2021



2021



2021

Demand and other noninterest-bearing



48.1 %



49.1 %



50.0 %



50.2 %



50.4 %

Money market



19.1 %



19.6 %



19.3 %



19.2 %



19.7 %

Interest-bearing demand



11.5  %



11.1  %



10.3 %



9.9 %



10.2 %

Savings



8.9 %



9.0 %



8.9 %



9.0 %



8.7 %

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit



4.2 %



4.3 %



4.6 %



4.7 %



4.5 %

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000



1.3 %



1.4 %



1.2 %



1.3 %



1.3 %

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more



0.8 %



0.9 %



0.7 %



0.7 %



0.7 %

Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi Network Deposits



0.2 %



0.2 %



0.2 %



0.2 %



0.2 %

Reciprocal money market accounts



5.9 %



4.4 %



4.8 %



4.8 %



4.3 %

     Total



100.0 %



100.0 %



100.0 %



100.0 %



100.0 %

 

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES





















Columbia Banking System, Inc.





















Unaudited





























Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021





Average

Balances



Interest

Earned / Paid



Average

Rate



Average

Balances



Interest

Earned / Paid



Average

Rate































(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS

























Loans, net (1)(2)



$ 10,665,242



$       108,181



4.11  %



$    9,586,984



$       101,477



4.29 %

Taxable securities



7,217,844



37,162



2.09 %



4,624,175



22,816



2.00 %

Tax exempt securities (2)



792,763



4,715



2.41 %



606,129



3,492



2.34 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks



590,795



295



0.20 %



602,083



152



0.10 %

          Total interest-earning assets



19,266,644



150,353



3.16 %



15,419,371



127,937



3.36 %

Other earning assets



302,865











242,684









Noninterest-earning assets



1,386,157











1,229,627









          Total assets



$ 20,955,666











$ 16,891,682









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts



$    4,530,698



$               960



0.09 %



$    3,450,750



$               699



0.08 %

Interest-bearing demand



2,024,757



374



0.07 %



1,449,642



265



0.07 %

Savings accounts



1,632,369



77



0.02 %



1,221,431



40



0.01 %

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit



776,965



288



0.15 %



663,158



276



0.17 %

Certificates of deposit



437,251



97



0.09 %



336,319



205



0.25 %

          Total interest-bearing deposits



9,402,040



1,796



0.08 %



7,121,300



1,485



0.08 %

FHLB advances and FRB borrowings



7,354



71



3.92 %



7,408



72



3.94 %

Subordinated debentures



10,000



144



5.84 %



35,072



468



5.41 %

Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities



76,185



74



0.39 %



53,691



23



0.17 %

          Total interest-bearing liabilities



9,495,579



2,085



0.09 %



7,217,471



2,048



0.12 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



8,695,832











7,091,316









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



228,879











236,302









Shareholders' equity



2,535,376











2,346,593









          Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



$ 20,955,666











$ 16,891,682









Net interest income (tax equivalent)



$       148,268











$       125,889





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.12 %











3.31 %





__________

(1)

Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $4.2 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $350 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

(2)

Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.1 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $990 thousand and $733 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.





 

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES





















Columbia Banking System, Inc.





















Unaudited





























Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021





Average

Balances



Interest

Earned / Paid



Average

Rate



Average

Balances



Interest

Earned / Paid



Average

Rate































(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS

























Loans, net (1)(2)



$ 10,665,242



$       108,181



4.11  %



$ 10,545,172



$       111,709



4.20 %

Taxable securities



7,217,844



37,162



2.09 %



6,934,477



33,654



1.93 %

Tax exempt securities (2)



792,763



4,715



2.41 %



759,182



4,364



2.28 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks



590,795



295



0.20 %



947,567



360



0.15 %

          Total interest-earning assets



19,266,644



150,353



3.16 %



19,186,398



150,087



3.10 %

Other earning assets



302,865











276,828









Noninterest-earning assets



1,386,157











1,394,757









          Total assets



$ 20,955,666











$ 20,857,983









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts



$    4,530,698



$               960



0.09 %



$    4,339,959



$               951



0.09 %

Interest-bearing demand



2,024,757



374



0.07 %



1,967,559



376



0.08 %

Savings accounts



1,632,369



77



0.02 %



1,593,434



78



0.02 %

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit



776,965



288



0.15 %



787,395



252



0.13 %

Certificates of deposit



437,251



97



0.09 %



458,837



150



0.13 %

          Total interest-bearing deposits



9,402,040



1,796



0.08 %



9,147,184



1,807



0.08 %

FHLB advances and FRB borrowings



7,354



71



3.92 %



7,368



74



3.98 %

Subordinated debentures



10,000



144



5.84 %



43,859



561



5.07 %

Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities



76,185



74



0.39 %



56,803



71



0.50 %

          Total interest-bearing liabilities



9,495,579



2,085



0.09 %



9,255,214



2,513



0.11  %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



8,695,832











8,788,127









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



228,879











230,532









Shareholders' equity



2,535,376











2,584,110









          Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



$ 20,955,666











$ 20,857,983









Net interest income (tax equivalent)



$       148,268











$       147,574





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.12 %











3.05 %





__________

(1)

Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $4.2 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $350 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $16 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

(2)

Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.1 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $990 thousand and $917 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.





 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021















Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:



(dollars in thousands)

Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)



$        148,268



$        147,574



$        125,889

Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent):













     Premium amortization (discount accretion) on acquired loans



350



(16)



(1,055)

     Premium amortization on acquired securities



1,031



1,278



520

Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)



$        149,649



$        148,836



$        125,354















Average interest earning assets



$   19,266,644



$   19,186,398



$   15,419,371

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)



3.12  %



3.05  %



3.31  %

Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)



3.15  %



3.08  %



3.30  %

 





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021















Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:



(dollars in thousands)

Noninterest expense (numerator A)



$       105,053



$       102,622



$         83,559

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:













     Acquisition-related expenses



(7,057)



(11,812)



     Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO



(10)



(14)



73

     Loss on asset disposals



(29)



(10)



(6)

     B&O taxes



(1,589)



(1,571)



(1,259)

Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)



$         96,368



$         89,215



$         82,367















Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)



$       148,268



$       147,574



$       125,889

Noninterest income



24,180



24,240



23,166

Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment



475



466



415

Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)



$       172,923



$       172,280



$       149,470















Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)



$       149,649



$       148,836



$       125,354

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax equivalent):













     Gain on asset disposals



(414)



(242)



Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)



24,241



24,464



23,581

Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)



$       173,890



$       173,300



$       148,935

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)



60.75 %



59.57 %



55.90 %

Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator B/denominator B)



55.42 %



51.48 %



55.30 %





__________

(1)

Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $2.1 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its core noninterest expense ratio to be a useful measurement as it more closely reflects the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the core noninterest expense ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the core noninterest expense ratio:





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021















Core noninterest expense ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:



(dollars in thousands)

Noninterest expense (numerator A)



$        105,053



$        102,622



$          83,559

Adjustments to arrive at core noninterest expense:













     Acquisition-related expenses



(7,057)



(11,812)



Core noninterest expense (numerator B)



$          97,996



$          90,810



$          83,559















Average assets (denominator)



$   20,955,666



$   20,857,983



$   16,891,682

Noninterest expense ratio (numerator A/denominator) (1)



2.01  %



1.97  %



1.98  %

Core noninterest expense ratio (numerator B/denominator)



1.87  %



1.74  %



1.98  %





__________

(1)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim noninterest expense has been annualized.

(2)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim core noninterest expense has been annualized.





The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021















Pre-tax, pre-provision income:



(in thousands)

Income before income taxes



$            73,127



$            56,041



$            64,401

     Provision (recapture) for credit losses



(7,800)



11,100



(800)

     Provision (recapture) for unfunded commitments



500



(2,000)



1,500

     B&O taxes



1,589



1,571



1,259

Pre-tax, pre-provision income



$            67,416



$            66,712



$            66,360



Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio:





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021















Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP reconciliation:



(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Shareholders' equity (numerator A)



$   2,360,779



$   2,588,742



$  2,275,063

Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:













     Goodwill



(823,172)



(823,172)



(765,842)

     Other intangible assets, net



(32,359)



(34,647)



(24,810)

          Tangible common equity (numerator B)



$   1,505,248



$   1,730,923



$   1,484,411















Total assets (denominator A)



$ 20,963,958



$ 20,945,333



$ 17,335,116

Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:













     Goodwill



(823,172)



(823,172)



(765,842)

     Other intangible assets, net



(32,359)



(34,647)



(24,810)

          Tangible assets (denominator B)



$ 20,108,427



$ 20,087,514



$ 16,544,464















Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)



11.26 %



12.36 %



13.12 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)



7.49 %



8.62 %



8.97 %

          Common shares outstanding (denominator C)



78,644



78,511



71,739

Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)



$          30.02



$          32.97



$          31.71

Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)



$          19.14



$          22.05



$          20.69















The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company, as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans:





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021















Allowance coverage ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:



(dollars in thousands)

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)



$      146,949



$      155,578



$     148,294















     Total loans (denominator A)



10,759,684



10,641,937



9,676,318

     Less: PPP loans (0% Allowance)



83,196



184,132



894,080

     Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)



$ 10,676,488



$ 10,457,805



$  8,782,238















ACL to period end loans (numerator / denominator A)



1.37 %



1.46 %



1.53 %

ACL to period end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)



1.38 %



1.49 %



1.69 %















Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2021















Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP reconciliation:



(dollars in thousands)

Net income (numerator A)



$          57,522



$          42,911



$          51,853

Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common shareholders:













     Amortization of intangibles



2,288



2,376



1,924

     Tax effect on intangible amortization



(481)



(499)



(404)

Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)



$          59,329



$          44,788



$          53,373















Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)



$     2,535,376



$     2,584,110



$     2,346,593

Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:













     Average intangibles



(857,031)



(854,985)



(791,714)

Average tangible common equity (denominator B)



$     1,678,345



$     1,729,125



$     1,554,879















Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)



9.08  %



6.64  %



8.84  %

Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2)



14.14  %



10.36  %



13.73  %



____________________

(1)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized.

(2)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.



 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-banking-system-announces-first-quarter-2022-results-and-quarterly-cash-dividend-301529986.html

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.

