VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia River Mental Health Services ("CRMHS") is providing notice of a recent data privacy event that may have affected certain personal information. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information is one of CRMHS's highest priorities and CRMHS takes this matter seriously.

What Happened?  CRMHS recently became aware of suspicious activity related to certain CRMHS email accounts.  CRMHS immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the activity.  CRMHS' investigation determined that there was unauthorized access to certain email accounts from May 14, 2021 to April 8, 2022.  CRMHS began reviewing the affected accounts to determine what, if any, sensitive information was contained within them.  CRMHS is providing this information in an abundance of caution, as the investigation cannot confirm that information relating to specific individuals was actually accessed.  On August 26, 2022, CRMHS' review confirmed the scope of the information at risk and to whom that information related.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.