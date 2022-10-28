New White Paper Offers a Blueprint for the Next Generation of Utilization Management
SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comagine Health recently published a white paper "Transforming Utilization Management to Achieve the Quadruple Aim: Patient Experience, Better Health, Lower Cost and Improved Provider Work Life." The white paper, developed by lead author Dr. Dan Lessler, Comagine Health's chief clinical officer, offers a blueprint for the next generation of utilization management. The proposed model is based off a data-driven, evidence-based, collaborative and transparent process that embraces the Quadruple Aim of better patient experience, better health, lower costs and improved provider work life.
Comagine Health has an extensive history of providing consultation and services to a wide range of partners across multiple health care settings. With Comagine Health's support, clients allocate their limited health care resources wisely by avoiding overuse, misuse and underuse of health services. Comagine Health's utilization management best practices ensure patients receive the right care, in the right setting, at the right time.
Through technical and operational innovations, Comagine Health helps clients achieve greater value through efficient care management services and ensure Medicaid recipients receive the support and services they need to achieve better health.
Comagine Health serves approximately 3.2 million Medicaid beneficiaries with Medicaid agencies across the country. Over the past five years, Comagine Health helped Medicaid and other state agencies nationwide achieve more than $875 million in total gross savings through the avoidance of unnecessary or inappropriate medical procedures and reduced hospital admissions.
"Overutilization of medical services continues to burden the performance of the U.S. health care system. However, current efforts to address overuse have only limited potential to improve quality of care and promote health equity," said Marc Bennett, Comagine Health's president and chief executive officer. "Our new white paper offers a roadmap to redefine utilization management in a way that embraces collaboration, data and transparency to help people and achieve the Quadruple Aim."
Dr. Lessler, Comagine Health's chief clinical officer and author of the white paper, added, "It's time to reimagine and redefine utilization management and envision a model that is embraced by all stakeholders and effectively promotes the goals of the Quadruple Aim."
Comagine Health works collaboratively with patients, providers, payers and other stakeholders to reimagine, redesign and implement sustainable improvements in the health care system. As a trusted, neutral party, we work in our communities to address key, complex health and health care delivery problems. In all our engagements and initiatives, we draw upon our expertise in quality improvement, care management, health information technology, analytics and research. We invite our partners and communities to work with us to improve health and redesign the health care delivery system. For more information, please visit comagine.org.
