The online complaint platform utilizes AI to empower unhappy customers to write and send effective complaint letters to companies with ease.

SEATTLE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Complain.biz, an online platform that helps consumers file complaints against companies, has launched a new AI-powered complaint letter service that uses OpenAI's GPT4 technology to generate well-written complaint letters based on thousands of successful examples.

