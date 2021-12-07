SUMNER, Wash., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAK Builders, a complete Division 3 concrete contractor with primary operations in the Pacific Northwest closes out the year completing over 35 projects in the region. Operations include complete turnkey concrete, standalone finishing, patching, reinforcing, shotcrete, or any combination thereof.
The shotcrete division has had a particularly successful year, closing out 2021 with eight projects and over $1.5 million in revenue.
The finishing division has maintained 11 outside contracts with multiple general contractors with a backlog continuing into 2023.
The patching division has established numerous new relationships and is currently emerging as one of the go-to patching contractors in the Pacific Northwest.
The small projects division—which represents projects under $1 million and shorter than eight weeks in duration—has completed a total of 12 projects this year with seven different contractors, and is expected to double their backlog for 2022.
Notable cast-in-place projects this year include completing 14,000 cubic yards on the six-floor Muckleshoot Casino Parking Garage in Auburn, WA, and currently working on the 11,000-cubic-yard, 17-story Muckleshoot Casino Resort Hotel.
"It is exciting to know that heading into 2022 with our largest backlog ever, especially on the coattails of a pandemic, we can maintain our business with repeat client contracts and look beyond to the new relationships we have yet to encounter while we look to grow," said Darin Hepper, General Superintendent.
About SAK Builders
Founded in 1998, SAK is a Union Concrete Contractor signatory to the Carpenters, Laborers, Reinforcing Iron Workers, and Masons. From its headquarters in Sumner, WA, SAK has met the needs of clients in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, and Hawaii. Fairness, safety, quality, and schedule have established an excellent reputation for SAK among developers and general contractors as an industry leader in concrete construction. For more information visit: http://www.sakbuildersinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.