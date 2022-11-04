International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters.

 By Teamsters Local 174, Corliss Resources

Dozens of Ready-mix Drivers Keep Teamsters Strong in Dense Union Industry

TUKWILA, Wash., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready-mix drivers at Corliss Resources have officially joined Teamsters Local 174, following a clear vote last week to unionize and recent certification by the National Labor Relations Board. The vote was nearly 4-to-1 in favor of the Teamsters, showing workers' commitment to having the strongest voice possible on the job.

