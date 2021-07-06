BELLEVUE, Wash., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conner Homes, a legacy homebuilder based in Bellevue, Washington, which serves communities throughout the state, has been named as a top 50 middle market company in the Puget Sound region by the Puget Sound Business Journal.
According to a 2018 Dun & Bradstreet middle-market report, the companies on this list make up less than 1% of U.S. businesses, and yet they account for 27.2% of U.S. workers and 26.8% of the U.S.'s company revenue. A middle market company can be public or private, and finalists displayed a diverse range of industries including biotech, real estate, tech, senior living, and restaurant sectors. Each finalist had revenues between $25 million and $1 billion in 2020.
"It is a distinct honor to be recognized by the Puget Sound Business Journal as one of the fastest growing middle market companies in our Seattle area," said Michael Lorenz, president of Conner Homes. "Particularly with the year we've all endured with the pandemic, we are proud to be able to better our community and provide stability to our employees in the work that we do. We can't wait to see what our future holds and are excited to celebrate this award with our team."
As one of the region's fastest-growing middle market companies, Conner Homes ranked number 11 of the top 50 finalists and celebrated a notable 25% increase in revenue between the years of 2019 and 2020.
For more information on this year's Middle Market Fast 50 awards, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/seattle/news/2021/05/21/middle-market-2021-honorees-leadership-awards.html.
About Conner Homes
At Conner Homes, homebuyers find something different. It's called strength of character. It's reflected in the homes Conner Homes builds, the communities it creates, and the way the company and its people do business. As a local, multi-generational, family-owned business for more than 60 years, Conner Homes shares the interests of its community in building homes responsibly, with an attention to design, a devotion to quality, and a level of integrity not found in the typical mass manufacturers. As a recipient of the 2021 Puget Sound Business Journal Middle Market Fast 50 award, it has become a trusted name in the Puget Sound region. Its goal is to treat every customer with the kind of service that will make them a customer for life. That translates to a customer experience that's truly worth talking about. Learn more by visiting http://www.connerhomes.com.
