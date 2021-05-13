BELLEVUE, Wash., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conner Homes, a homebuilder based in Bellevue, Washington, which serves communities throughout the state, today announced five of its new luxury homes will be for sale in the Holmes Point area of Kirkland, Washington. These modern and uniquely designed homes will be located in the Heron neighborhood — a quiet enclave near the eastern shores of Lake Washington.
The five homes range from 3,500 – 3,800 square feet and are priced from the low to mid $2Ms. Located near Juanita Beach and Saint Edward State Park, Heron lies within the highly rated Lake Washington School District in the Surfmere neighborhood, which offers an easy commute for anyone employed by large Seattle and Eastside tech companies.
"We know many families in our area are looking for more space, peace and quiet in their living arrangements, given the events of the past year," said Michael Lorenz, President of Conner Homes. "The homes coming to Heron this spring will offer just that, with a contemporary look and feel along with a lakeview setting that is hard to beat."
Conner Homes will offer two different floorplans for the five Heron homes that will include:
- Three-story plans with open layouts, large entertaining spaces and covered outdoor decks overlooking Lake Washington and/or Mount Rainier
- Four to five bedrooms, three and a half baths and two-car garages
- Extravagant master suites and flexible bonus rooms
- Office space for those who work from home with special workstations
- Unique and high-end finishes selected by individual designers
Perhaps the most unique aspect of the upcoming Heron homes will be the luxury kitchens specially designed by chef and restaurateur John Howie. Conner Homes has partnered with Howie to create "LG Signature Kitchen Suites," which will include his hand-selected cabinets, luxury appliances and other special touches such as spice drawers, recycling centers and pull-out pantry drawers.
The Heron grand opening weekend is planned for May 15-16, and a furnished model home will be available to tour for any interested buyers. The model home will be decorated with paintings from local artist Andria Wiehle, which will also be available to purchase.
Conner Homes has been building a variety of homes in the Pacific Northwest for over 60 years, making them the longest-standing local homebuilder in the region. Their designs prioritize natural light to create brighter, more welcoming spaces and incorporate eco-friendly technologies to minimize impact on the environment.
For more information on new homes in Heron or to make an appointment to tour the model home, call 1-888-302-1252 or visit http://www.connerhomes.com/communities/heron.
About Conner Homes
At Conner Homes, homebuyers find something different. It's called strength of character. It's reflected in the homes Conner Homes builds, the communities they create, and the way they do business. As a local, multi-generational, family-owned business for over 60 years, Conner Homes shares the interests of their community in building homes responsibly, with an attention to design, a devotion to quality, and a level of integrity not found in the typical mass manufacturers. Their goal is to treat every customer with the kind of service that will make them a customer for life. That translates to a customer experience that's truly worth talking about. Learn more by visiting http://www.connerhomes.com
For media inquiries, please contact:
Aaron Blank or Nikki Arnone, Fearey for Conner Homes
(206) 343-1543, connerhomes@feareygroup.com
Media Contact
Aaron Blank or Nikki Arnone, The Fearey Group, +1 206-343-1543, conner@feareygroup.com
SOURCE Conner Homes
