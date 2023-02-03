Pro-choice rally.jpeg

Around 70 abortion-rights protestors stand on the Capitol steps in Olympia for a “Reproductive Freedom Rally” in early January.

 Photo by Reneé Diaz

OLYMPIA — Mary Le Nguyen stood in front of a group of 70 abortion-rights activists on the Capitol steps for a “reproductive freedom rally” in early January and she shared her personal story of being a survivor of sexual abuse.

“This is not about power shifting from here to here. I want people to like us to have the power,” Nguyen said, as she protested with Pro-Choice Washington. “I want us all to be more powerful, but that means we need to slow down together and see that reproductive justice is more than just about abortions.”

Ferguson speaks.jpeg

In Olympia, Washington, Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks at the abortion-rights rally in early January. Ferguson partnered with Rep. Vandana Slatter, D-Bellevue, and Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, and announced a new House Bill 1155 to protect sensitive healthcare data.
Anti-abortion protest.jpeg

A group of 15 anti-abortion activists protested against a “reproductive freedom rally,” wearing bright red t-shirts and waving large graphic signs in early January.

