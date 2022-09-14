The Krusteaz Company logo

The Krusteaz Company

 By The Krusteaz Company

Name Change Reflects Krusteaz Heritage as well as Ambitious Future for Full Portfolio of Brands

TUKWILA, Wash., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What started 90 years ago in Seattle by an entrepreneurial woman named Rose Charters is today one of the most beloved baking mix brands in America, Krusteaz®. In celebration of the brand's 90th anniversary, Krusteaz parent company, Continental Mills, announces its name change to The Krusteaz Company. The name change honors the brand's roots of entrepreneurialism and ingenuity – notably Charters' innovation of the world's first just-add-water pie crust in 1932 – which are woven into the DNA of the company.

