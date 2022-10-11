ControlMap, Inc.

ControlMap, Inc.

 By ControlMap, Inc.

BELLVUE, Wash., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlMap, Inc., the security and compliance automation platform, announced today the launch of the Trust Portal — a unique interface for users to share valuable security information, data, and status with customers. With this new feature, ControlMap supports its mission to help organizations boost their revenue and win new opportunities, especially for the MSP/MSSP community.

"Since launching the Trust Portal, we've been able to serve our customers and their own vendors and clients better," said Pallav Tandon, CEO of ControlMap. "Our position as a leading compliance platform gives us a unique perspective into the types of tools growing compliance teams need, which is where we've put our focus. We're thrilled to launch this new feature to make our platform more user-friendly and share-friendly."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.