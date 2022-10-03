Cooler Master continues to elevate personal immersive entertainment experiences to new levels with the introduction of Synk X, a cross-platform immersive haptic chair to let users engage in the virtual surrounding and atmosphere like never before no matter the hardware platform or content type.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Setting a new trend in elevating user experience of immersive entertainment, Cooler Master introduces Synk X – a cross-platform immersive haptic chair for a new level of immersion.
Feel Your Imagination
Presenting an amplified immersion for lifelike entertainment experience, Cooler Master Synk X creates a new way of immersing in the imaginary world. By converting sound waves into vibrations and providing real-time tactile experiences, Synk X does not simply immerse, but engages users in the virtual surrounding and atmosphere like never before.
Immersive Entertainment: Any kind, anytime, anywhere
Synk X appeals to various groups of enthusiasts and gamers by supporting a variety of content types and hardware platforms such as TV, PC, game console, and mobile device to match differing hobbies or styles. Users get the privilege of choosing any Bluetooth device they like without any constraint due to device compatibility. Additionally, the built-in long-lasting powerful battery along with a highly stable rolling base can set users free from the hassles of keeping the chair plugged-in during operation, providing uninterrupted extended entertainment durations.
Customized Settings, Personalized Experience
Customization is also supported to match each and every user's personal need: the ergonomic design featuring a 135º posture-bracing backrest, adjustable armrests, and a two-stage retractable leg rest delivers multiple settings for seat height, seating position, and reclining angle based on user's choice. An all-in-one control interface is integrated for selecting audio sources, vibration levels, and headphone volume, making the operation easy and intuitive without complicated settings or APP requirements.
Besides providing a new immersive experience, Synk X also delivers a smart tech appearance with a streamlined exterior design to add modern delicacy to people's daily life. In short, Synk X perfectly blends lifelike entertainment into a modern tech lifestyle.
Designed for sensing the tension in a battle game, engaging in the adventurous journey from a film, or grooving with the musical beats, Synk X aims to bring users a new and ultimate entertainment experience.
Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum
PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, we are committed to breaking technological boundaries and chal lenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity.
Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations as a confession of character, we revel in being Wired Different.
We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond the build your own PC experience by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own unique way. More information is available at http://www.coolermaster.com
