Cover Desk is proud to announce a strategic partnership with technology think tank InsurTech360.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cover Desk is proud to announce a strategic partnership with technology think tank InsurTech360. With a focus on robotic process automation (RPA), the partnership gives Cover Desk access to the InsurTech Innovation Lab, a community of 2,000 industry experts and technology partners.

