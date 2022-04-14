The 77-foot Athena provides the agility of its compact size without the sacrifice of power – offering the most bollard pull for a tug under 80 feet in the market.
SEATTLE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley has taken delivery of Athena, its fourth and most powerful Tier IV ship assist and harbor escort tugboat.
The 77-foot Athena provides the agility of its compact size without the sacrifice of power – offering the most bollard pull for a tug under 80 feet in the market. The vessel operates on a pair of Caterpillar Marine 3516 Tier IV-compliant engines, resulting in lower greenhouse gas emissions while achieving a power output of nearly 6,800 horsepower and 96 tons of bollard pull.
"We are proud to add another powerful vessel to our Tier IV fleet," said Paul Manzi, vice president, Crowley Shipping. "Joining sister Tier IV tugs Hercules and Apollo as well as our tug Valor, Athena further exemplifies Crowley's commitment to sustainable performance for customers, advancing our progress to reduced emissions and a smaller carbon footprint."
Serving the Pacific Northwest out of Puget Sound, Washington, Athena, built by Diversified Marine Inc. and chartered from Brusco Tug & Barge, complies with U.S. EPA Tier IV pollution control technology criteria. The vessel is outfitted with remote monitoring for increased vessel efficiency and data interchange.
"We are pleased to have built another record-setting tug for Crowley's fleet. Athena is going to be a head turner in the Puget Sound," said Frank Manning, vice president, business development and operations, Diversified Marine. "We appreciate the partnership between Brusco Tug & Barge and Crowley and look forward to continuing to move the needle in tug performance, technology and sustainability."
Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.
