Latest 2022 ezPaycheck software fights inflation by supporting mid-year payroll processing and tax form processing for employees and contractors, in house. For details and 30 day trial download visit halfpricesoft.com.
NAPLES, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With current inflation all across the US, the latest ezPaycheck software from Halfpricesoft.com supports mid-year payroll processing for contractors and hourly employees for less than outsourcing the task. Customer's new to business ownership or just new to paycheck processing will find this innovative payroll software as a simple solution to paying staff in house.
"New 2022 ezPaycheck software for small businesses is available to fight inflation with in-house payroll with differential pay options for customers who pay contractors or hourly employees." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of halfpricesoft.com.
Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.
The main features include:
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees and contractors
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)
ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.
Priced at $139 per calendar year for a single user installation. (network version available for additional cost) ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com
