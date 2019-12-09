CTI BioPharma Announces Presentation of Data Supporting Pacritinib's Benefit in Myelofibrosis Patients with Severe Thrombocytopenia at the 61st American Society of Hematology Meeting

Results from PAC203 Demonstrate Pacritinib 200 mg Twice-Daily (BID) is Well Tolerated with Clinical Benefit in the Highest Risk Myelofibrosis Patient Population Mutational Analyses of Phase 2 PAC203 Patients Demonstrate Pacritinib's Benefit in Myelofibrosis Patient Population with High Mutational Risk and Low JAK2 Allele Burden PACIFICA Phase 3 Trial Underway to Compare Safety and Efficacy of 200 mg Pacritinib BID to Physician's Choice