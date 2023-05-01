– Data presentation on spleen volume reduction in patients with myelofibrosis also accepted for poster discussion –
SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, IL.
Presentation details are as follows:
Title: Spleen volume reduction (SVR) predicts overall survival (OS) in myelofibrosis (MF) patients on pacritinib (PAC) but not best available therapy (BAT): PERSIST-2 landmark OS analysis
Abstract #: 7018
Presenter: Helen Ajufo, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant
Session Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 2023, 8:00 - 11:00 a.m. CT
Location:Hall A, Poster #148
Poster discussion: In addition to the poster presentation, Dr. Ajufo will host a poster discussion session on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT in Room E450.
Title: Consistency of pacritinib for spleen and symptom reduction in patients with myelofibrosis regardless of cytopenias
Abstract #: 7068
Presenter: Dr.Prithviraj Bose, M.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant
Session Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 2023, 8:00 - 11:00 a.m. CT
Location:Hall A, Poster #198
About CTI BioPharma Corp.
CTI BioPharma is a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product, VONJO® (pacritinib), a JAK2, ACVR1, and IRAK1 inhibitor, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate- or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. This indication is approved under FDA accelerated approval based on spleen volume reduction. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement. For more information, please visit www.ctibiopharma.com.
VONJO® is a registered trademark of CTI BioPharma Corp.
