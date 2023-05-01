(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

 By CTI BioPharma Corp.

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that its first quarter 2023 financial results will be reported on Thursday, May 11, 2023, after the close of the financial markets. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Registration for the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the CTI BioPharma website under the Investors & Media section: Events and Presentations. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using the link provided in the event listing. The Company suggests participants log in 15 minutes in advance of the event.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.