SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be reported on Monday, March 6, 2023, after the close of the financial markets. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

