Drivers who want the latest all-electric 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning truck can purchase the same at the Bickford Ford dealership.

SNOHOMISH, Wash., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers near the Snohomish area in Washington who want to purchase a powerful, fully-electric pickup truck this year can now buy the latest Ford F-150 at the Bickford Ford dealership. With a massive exterior frame, a powerful stance and a high ground clearance, the 2023 F-150 Lightning is perfect for drivers who need assistance with their work-related tasks and daily commute. The truck's superior towing and hauling strengths help with the former.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.