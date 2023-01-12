Drivers who want the latest all-electric 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning truck can purchase the same at the Bickford Ford dealership.
SNOHOMISH, Wash., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers near the Snohomish area in Washington who want to purchase a powerful, fully-electric pickup truck this year can now buy the latest Ford F-150 at the Bickford Ford dealership. With a massive exterior frame, a powerful stance and a high ground clearance, the 2023 F-150 Lightning is perfect for drivers who need assistance with their work-related tasks and daily commute. The truck's superior towing and hauling strengths help with the former.
Interested buyers can explore the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning through the dealership's detailed and user-friendly website. They can check out the complete Ford inventory carried by the dealership. The truck is 100% electric and has an estimated range of 240 miles per charge. It has dual electric motors that offer high-end power and performance on and off the road. Drivers fond of electric pickup trucks should surely take a closer look at the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning.
Customers can visit the bickford.net website to learn about the services and Ford vehicle offers available at the Bickford Ford dealership. For more details on the all-electric 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, they can visit the dealership at the following address, Bickford Ford, 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, WA 8290 or contact them by phone at 866-489-3673.
