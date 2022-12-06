Findings come after CISA issues binding Directive on Improving Asset Visibility and Vulnerability Detection on All Federal Networks

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberpion, a cybersecurity leader in external attack surface management (EASM), revealed today its analysis of public and internet-facing assets of 471 of the Fortune 500, which discovered more than 148,000 critical vulnerabilities, with an average of 476 per organization. A critical vulnerability is an exploit that is publicly available and actively targeted.

