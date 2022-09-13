CYPHER's NEO for K-20 Platform Honored Among the Most Impressive Solutions That Support Learning in any Environment

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING, a leading provider of intelligent learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced it is a winner in Tech & Learning's "The Best Tools for Back to School" Awards of Excellence program. The program recognizes the "most impressive products and solutions that will support [teachers' and students'] work in any learning environment."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.