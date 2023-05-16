Pfeifer brings more than a decade of philanthropy and technology experience to the five-year-old organization, which is committed to advancing social justice by connecting donors and advisors to curated knowledge and giving opportunities.

SEATTLE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving Compass, a leading online platform that guides donors toward the latest strategies and giving opportunities to create lasting social change, announced today the appointment of Dale Nirvani Pfeifer as its new Chief Executive Officer.

