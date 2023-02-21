visit DarkLight.ai to learn more

 By DarkLight, Resecurity

The partnership enables DarkLight to deliver high quality threat intelligence data to enrich client risk assessments and improve their business-critical security posture.

SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarkLight, the creator of the cybersecurity software Cyio, has today announced a partnership and integration with Resecurity, a leading cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence.

