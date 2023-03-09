Darren Winston, second-generation Realtor® with Sotheby's International Realty offices in Beverly Hills, WA and Bellevue, WA, has launched a new home valuation widget on DarrenWinston.com powered by Plunk, in addition to IDX features developed by RealtyCandy to provide his clients with the ability to gauge their property investments through financial analysis tools driven by AI
BELLEVUE, Wash., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 20-year real estate veteran integrates new website features leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to empower homeowners with real-time financial data
Darren Winston, second-generation Realtor® with Sotheby's International Realty offices in Beverly Hills, WA and Bellevue, WA, has launched a new home valuation widget on DarrenWinston.com powered by Plunk, in addition to IDX features developed by RealtyCandy to provide his clients with the ability to gauge their property investments through financial analysis tools driven by AI.
"Working for startups in Los Angeles and New York City, I've always strived to find ways to better serve my clients through the latest emerging technologies," said Winston. "But my father, who was a RE/MAX agent for 25 years, raised me with more traditional methods, so I also believe in blending technology with proven strategies to grow my real estate business."
Winston's 360-marketing approach includes a website that features new tools powered by AI and machine learning, including real-time home valuation for single-family residences nationwide. Additionally, website users can review market insights for Seattle and Bellevue at the zip code level, including median days on market, sale vs. list price, price per square foot, the most popular listings, number of properties currently available, average home price—and get the inside track on local real estate news, popular restaurants, and tourist attractions.
"Even for a seasoned agent like Darren Winston, it's important now more than ever to find new ways to stand out as an agent in a rapidly changing marketplace. Leveraging the latest advancements in proptech innovation is key to success and longevity," remarked Alyssa Westby, Senior Client Services Associate at Realogics Sotheby's International Realty.
Since entering the residential real estate industry in 2003, first as an agent for Coldwell Banker in Los Angeles, CA and now as a Global Real Estate Advisor for Realogics Sotheby's International in Bellevue, WA—Darren Winston has emerged as a leader, regarded for his highly effective negotiation tactics and the successful facilitation of hundreds of multi-million-dollar transactions. As a former business analyst and marketing executive for tech startups, Darren offers an unyielding understanding of financial and communication strategies. These fundamentals, together with a background in International Business and Psychology at Ithaca College, form the basis of Darren's successful position as a real estate leader in the world's most sought-after markets. Darren has been featured in the LA Times, Mansion Global, Wall Street Journal, and The Hollywood Reporter.
