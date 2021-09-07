CAMAS, Wash., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Morgan, a decorated veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the Vietnam War, has completed his new book "A Small an Insensitive Species": an insightful look into how humans as a species have used their greed to move far from their connection to nature. It describes not only how this detachment affects humankind, but also the very planet and the different species that inhabit it with them.
As Morgan states, "I'm not a scientist. I'm a farm boy. That rural experience generated a good deal
of reverence for the natural world. The majority of my life's important moments have been outside in different elements of nature. This is a fictitious account of greed and excess getting into a grudge match with the realities of overpopulation or maybe not so fictitious."
Published by Page Publishing, David Morgan's perceptive tale is told through the eyes of a whale who has watched and studied humanity throughout all of history and focuses on protagonist Gizmo as he struggles through life not fully understanding the world around him. This ineptitude is explained to be caused by humans having used their dominion over the planet to abuse it, thus losing touch with nature and the basic needs of their own species.
Readers who wish to experience this observant work can purchase "A Small an Insensitive Species" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
